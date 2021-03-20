iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of IQ opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,774,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,480,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,858,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

