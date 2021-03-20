IoT Chain (ITC) Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00060265 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

ITC is a token. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoT Chain Token Trading

