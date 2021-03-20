Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $4,918,137. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

