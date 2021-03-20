Invitation Homes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 30,651 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,098 call options.
Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $154,083,000.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
