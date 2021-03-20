Invitation Homes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 30,651 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,098 call options.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $154,083,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

