Invictus RG Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Invictus RG bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Qorvo makes up about 2.9% of Invictus RG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.85. 1,450,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,816. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.