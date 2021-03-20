Invictus RG Invests $159,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. MongoDB accounts for 1.6% of Invictus RG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.68. 1,716,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.57 and a 200-day moving average of $305.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.38 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,698,679.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.14.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

