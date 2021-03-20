Invictus RG Invests $109,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Invictus RG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,026.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,043.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,762.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

