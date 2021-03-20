Invictus RG Acquires Shares of 1,690 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE:PD traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,659 shares of company stock worth $14,574,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

