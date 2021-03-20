Investors Buy Large Volume of USA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 20,324 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,221% compared to the typical volume of 612 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,306,000. First Washington CORP bought a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

