Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $707.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $749.37 and a 200-day moving average of $745.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

