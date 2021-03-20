Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

