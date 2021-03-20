Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) PT Raised to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XENT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $669.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

