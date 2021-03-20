InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Head-To-Head Analysis

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Service Properties Trust -11.96% -7.96% -2.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Service Properties Trust 0 5 0 0 2.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.70%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $109.50 million 13.80 N/A N/A N/A Service Properties Trust $2.32 billion 0.91 $259.75 million $3.78 3.39

Service Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Service Properties Trust pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

