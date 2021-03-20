Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

