Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 499 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $811,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

