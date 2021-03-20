Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $169.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

