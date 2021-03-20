Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

