Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 85,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

