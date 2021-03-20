Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,677 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 257,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.88 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

