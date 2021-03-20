Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $260.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $264.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.