Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 50,000 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of INSM opened at $37.52 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 86.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $349,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

