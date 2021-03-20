Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sells $96,752.50 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GPS stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

