Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director Sells $417,700.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $417,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,373 shares in the company, valued at $850,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BKE opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 781,060 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

