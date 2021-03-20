Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 11,303 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $707,680.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,616,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,209,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $565,748.85.

On Thursday, January 7th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $4,455,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

Shares of RUN opened at $55.58 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist reduced their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

