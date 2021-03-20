Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells 43,774 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54.

On Thursday, January 21st, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24.

SFIX opened at $51.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,490,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

