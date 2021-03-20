Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CEO Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.23 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Steven Madden by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.