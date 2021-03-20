Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Sells $44,814.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stepan alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00.

SCL opened at $129.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Stepan by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $42,702,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $4,415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.