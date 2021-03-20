Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Sells $84,313.42 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPPI opened at $3.52 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,785 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $13,600,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

