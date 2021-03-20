Insider Selling: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director Sells 12,422 Shares of Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60.
QTS stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
