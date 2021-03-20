Insider Selling: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director Sells 12,422 Shares of Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60.

QTS stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

