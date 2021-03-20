Insider Selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PPBI opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

