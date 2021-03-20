Insider Selling: Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,567,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $492.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

