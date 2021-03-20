Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells $752,850.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00.

Shares of MC opened at $56.58 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 219,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

