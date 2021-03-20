Insider Selling: Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Sells A$103,897.50 in Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) insider Storm McGrath sold 69,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.07), for a total value of A$103,897.50 ($74,212.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.97.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

