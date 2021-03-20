Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider Sells $493,050.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.66, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $366,305,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 756,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

