Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider Sells $493,050.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of JBGS stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.66, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.