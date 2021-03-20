Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GPN opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

