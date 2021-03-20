Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 4,946 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.39 million, a PE ratio of -65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.