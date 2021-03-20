Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $253,539.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $253,539.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,932.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $200.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.68 and a 12-month high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

