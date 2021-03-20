Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells $229,954.48 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $37.77 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market cap of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.