Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $299,254.08 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David A. Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00.

BSX opened at $38.17 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

