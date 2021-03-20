Insider Selling: Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Sells 8,653 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BLL opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

