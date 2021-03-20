Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells 81,500 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00.

AMD stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,261,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

