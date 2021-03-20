Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Acquires $35,650.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $8.34 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.
