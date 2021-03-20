Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Acquires $35,650.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $8.34 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Tiptree alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at $5,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 164,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.