Insider Buying: LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.73 on Friday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LIVX shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

