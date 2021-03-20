Insider Buying: LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.73 on Friday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LiveXLive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
