Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Acquires 116,987 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth $4,784,000. State Street Corp raised its position in comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

