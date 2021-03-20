Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Purchases 54,500 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 54,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$39,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,977,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,423,512.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,380.00.

On Monday, March 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, March 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,564.00.

On Monday, March 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 53,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,510.00.

On Friday, February 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,541.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 1,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$650.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00.

On Monday, February 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

Shares of MBA traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,785. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.97 million and a PE ratio of -243.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.73.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.