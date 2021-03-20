Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Buys 51 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn acquired 51 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($196.56).

On Monday, January 18th, Leo Quinn purchased 53 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.27).

BBY stock opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 67.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.84. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.70 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

