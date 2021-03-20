Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.84. 5,728,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,217,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,616.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $3,574,654 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

