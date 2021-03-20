INO COIN Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $313,083.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $7.96 or 0.00013394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00051840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00653335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024458 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034670 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

