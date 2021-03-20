Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $496.34

Informa plc (LON:INF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 496.34 ($6.48) and traded as high as GBX 603.60 ($7.89). Informa shares last traded at GBX 598.60 ($7.82), with a volume of 3,077,646 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.67 ($7.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.60.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

