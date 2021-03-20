InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.06.

IFRX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

